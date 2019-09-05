Agencies from Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas attended the training with multiple agencies from across the state of Louisiana.

During the week of August 13, The City of Gonzales Police Department hosted a regional Street Smart Cop Proactive Criminal Patrol Class.

Students learned better patrol tactics, identifying criminal behaviors and reactions to police presence, case law, search and seizure, drug trends, motor vehicle case law, and consent searches. Officers were shown legal and effective methods for conducting Re-Active and Pro-Active patrol functions. Agencies from Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas attended the training with multiple agencies from across the state of Louisiana.

On average, Gonzales Police Officers attend 50 hours of annual in-service training a year. In addition to the annual in-service training, the department hosts additional training courses throughout the year for officers to attend. These courses are intended to provide specialized training in certain fields of law enforcement.

Contributed by GPD