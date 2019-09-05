The following message is from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:

"The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4th in reference to a possible drowning on the Sabine River near the Palmer Lake Boat Launch. Deputies were advised that Dolly Joyce Laughlin, age 40, was swept away by the current and could not be located. The Sheriff’s office with assistance from Fire District 1 and La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries conducted a search until dark. The search was called off at that time for safety issues.

The search resumed this morning, September 5th, with the additional assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine division. The body of the victim was recovered at approximately 8 a.m. this morning. The body was transferred to the Calcasieu Coroner’s office for autopsy."

The Merryville Police Department also responded to the scene on the night of September 4th and rescued a male victim from the water suffering from exhaustion. The male victim was drowning and attempting to stay afloat by hanging on to an ice chest when Officer J.R. Harrison with the Merryville Police Department pulled him out of the water to safety.