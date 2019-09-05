In 2018, Louisiana welcomed a record 51.3 million visitors.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced Louisiana recently surpassed 100,000 available hotel rooms across the state based on data from STR, Inc. This number represents an increase of approximately 4,000 rooms since 2016 and reflects the consistent growth of visitation in recent years.

"Reaching over 100,000 available hotel rooms throughout Louisiana is an important milestone for the state," said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "This increase in hotel rooms is tied to the increased visitation to Louisiana and represents jobs and revenue being added all across our great state. As capacity for visitors continues to grow and we share with the world all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana, we look forward to continuing to see growing visitation numbers."

In 2018, Louisiana welcomed a record 51.3 million visitors. Visitors in 2018 spent $18.8 billion, resulting in $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. This revenue saved each Louisiana household a total of $1,082 a year in taxes. Additionally, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 237,200 people were employed in tourism-related jobs at the end of 2018.

"We are excited to have reached this record in available hotel rooms and for the success in growing tourism in Louisiana that it represents," said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. "Louisiana is a world-class travel destination and new unique hotel rooms, restaurants, and attractions make it possible for our visitors to come back year after year and enjoy new exciting experiences."

Founded in 1985. STR, Inc. provides global data, benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for global hospitality sectors and maintains a presence in over 15 countries.

Contributed by La. Office of Tourism