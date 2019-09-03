A man and a woman from Leesville have been arrested on charges related to a recent burglary.

Olivia Legg, 25, and Michael Smith, 24, were both arrested on August 21.

The investigation began when the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) received a report of a storage building that had been burglarized.

During the interview, the victim indicated that their camper trailer had also been burglarized. The camper trailer was located in Sabine Parish, and VPSO deputies worked in conjunction with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to identify Legg and Smith as the alleged burglars and they were each charged with one count of Simple Burglary, one count of Theft, and one count of Criminal Trespass.

They were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with each of their bonds set at $11,295. Smith has since posted bond and been released. As of this writing, Legg remains in the VPSO jail. If convicted the duo could face up to 12 years in prison on the simple burglary charge.