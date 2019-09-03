DERIDDER – DeRidder took some lumps last season with a young team made up of a lot of sophomores and seniors.

However, the Dragons strung together enough wins to make the playoffs – gaining valuable playing time for the future.

After the graduation of starting quarterback Lane Armer, DeRidder turns to KJ Gooden behind center.

"We return a lot of guys that played a lot of football for us last year as young players," Parmley said. "We return a lot of experience, and KJ (Gooden) is one of them, for sure. He played receiver for us then came in and filled in for Lane (Armer at quarterback) for those two big games. His first two starts at quarterback were the two biggest district games of the year, and he did a good job. He got thrown into the fire real quick.

"Having played in the playoffs with a bunch of young guys is hopefully going to pay off for us in the long run."

Gooden was thrown in the fire in the toughest stretch of the season – against Leesville and Tioga.

"I'm feeling good," Gooden said. "Sitting behind Lane last year gave me that feel for varsity, and starting varsity gave me game experience. He was a mentor to me. He told me to be confident, especially last year when we played Tioga. I came into the game with butterflies, and he was by my side.

"I consider myself a duel threat. I can run, but I can also pass the ball. A lot of people may see me as a runner, but I can throw the ball and read the defense. If I need to run to make a play, I'll do it."

The Dragons return Jalyn Thurman at running back and Ashton Broussard at wide receiver, each stepping into bigger roles after the departure of Greg Woodard and Damian Latham.

The offensive line was a strength for DeRidder last season, and with three starters and rotation lineman back in the fold, the Dragons should have a good push upfront.

"Our offensive line is going to have to be a strong point for us," Parmley said. "Having James Williams back at tackle is big. He started every game as a sophomore and has a lot of potential."

The Dragons will lean on the backend of their defense to hold up against some of the toughest offense it Class 4A.

"The linebackers and safeties have to be our strength," Parmley said. "That's the most experience. You have Elijah Roshell, Chance Duncan, Ethan Lynch, Derron Griffin and Josiah Henry. Those five guys playing in the middle are going to have to be good players for us and make a lot of plays."

Parmley says that safety Kaleb Luttrell has grown and is poised to have a big season for DeRidder.

Griffin is moving positions to utilize his talents all over the field.

"He's a talented kid," Parmley said. "He's long, lanky, can run, tough and can tackle. We're going to stand him up and have him play outside linebacker. He's going to run and make plays."

Tioga and Leesville return a lot of talent this season making them the favorite in the district, but Parmley thinks his guys can be in the mix.

"We want to be playing for a district title at the end of the year," Parmley said. "That's not a secret. That's the goal. That's not going to change. Leesville and Tioga have been at the top for the last few years, and it's going to be a challenge. It's going to make us better in the long run."

With experience and talent returning on both sides of the ball, Gooden wants the DeRidder fans to know that they plan to make some noise.

"I'd tell them to be ready for a show this year," Gooden said. "We have a lot of good guys. Come out and watch us, because we're going to have a good season this year."