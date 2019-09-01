First National Bank of DeRidder turned 85 this year, a feat that makes the bank one of the oldest locally based banks in DeRidder. The story of how FNBD has stood the test of time is truly remarkable and the Bank’s CEO John Nichols sat down with us to tell us the story.

During the Great Depression FNBD, like all other banks in America were closed.

FNBD was allowed to recharter and in doing so came out of the Great Depression with a new name and ready to get back to work serving its community.

Nichols shared that during that time the Bank had a ledger where they wrote down the name of everyone who loaned them money and for how much.

That 85-year-old ledger is still around today and of course, all the money has been paid back.

Nichols went on to say that he uses the story of how the Bank survived the trying times as an example for employees of the kind of company they are working for. “I tell people who come to work for us ‘that is the kind of DNA you are coming to work for,’” Nichols said.

FNBD is committed to the community it serves and Nichols says giving back is one of the most important principles of the Bank.

“We are really big on giving back to our community,” Nichols said. “We expect all of our officers to be involved in the community.”

The Bank’s commitment to the community was celebrated this year when the Beauregard Chamber of Commerce named FNBD Large Business of the Year. “We are here to serve the public and achieve their financial goals,” concluded Nichols.

The bank may be turning 85, but it is moving forward firmly into the modern age.

The Bank has added on a couple of branches in the area and even marked their birthday year with the opening of the Sulphur Branch. Two of the Bank’s employees host a podcast called “Tower Hour” which is not only full of helpful banking information but is also packed full of local content.

There can be no denying the powerful and remarkable spot FNBD holds in the history of our community and the commitment it has to be just as strong a force in the community for the next 85 years.