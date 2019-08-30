Deadline for nominations in December

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are seeking site nominations for the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. The trail will help to share the overarching role Louisiana played in the Civil Rights Movement.

"The Civil Rights Movement represents an important time in the history of Louisiana. This trail will recognize the stories, people and locations across the state that played a crucial role not only in our history, but also in the history of our nation," said Lt. Governor Nungesser. "Input from our community is critical to developing this trail and I encourage everyone to get involved and submit site nominations."

Site nominations can be submitted online at LouisianaCivilRightsTrail.com. Submissions are not limited to sites, but can include events, persons, activities, stories, or experiences that had a significant impact on the Civil Rights Movement in Louisiana. In recent months, 15 meetings have been held across the state to provide communities with an overview of the project, where many first-hand accounts of the emotional impact of the movement have been shared. To tell a full and robust account of this important period of Louisiana’s history, all are encouraged to come forward with their nominations and stories.

The deadline for submitting nomination forms is December 6, 2019.

"We are working hard to reach as many people as possible in communities across the state," said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois. "We realize the incredible impact the Civil Rights Movement had in Louisiana and the deep emotional ties our residents have to it. We are dedicated to developing a trail that can share stories that will be a source of inspiration and pride."

For questions regarding submitting a nomination, contact Sharon Calcote at scalcote@crt.la.gov or 225-342-8146.

Contributed by La. Office of Tourism