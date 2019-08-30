On August 6, I qualified for reelection for Ascension Parish Council District 10 seat. The last 3.5 years have been some of the most rewarding and challenging times of my life. However, in spite of some distractions, like the flood of2016, I am proud of what I helped to achieve. Some of the accomplishments are:

--Traffic Impact Fees - since enacted in 2016 on new developments, over $7 million generated for new traffic projects.

--Move Ascension Program - invested more than $35 milliion in new road improvements without raising taxes.

--Drainage - Meaningful improvements to reduce risk of flooding - I identified the need and fostered the New River drainage improvement project. I was instrumental in restoring the parish-wide drainage maintenance program and new pumps were installed at multiple pump stations throughout the Parish.

--Sewer System - after 30 years of talking about a parish-wide sewer system, during this term it became a reality; and it will be funded by a public-private partnership; therefore, no new taxes were needed.

--Citizens Service Center - Approved concept and funding for direct phone line for citizens to request assistance and be contacted right away by the appropriate Parish department or agency.

--Animal Services - with voter-approved funding, the new animal Service Department will be expanded and a new animal shelter will be constructed. I crafted the bylaws for the new Animal Services Board of Directors.

--Ascension Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) - I supported funding AEDC and serve on the Board representing the Parish. Since taking office in 2016, six new and expansion projects have invested over $2,185,000,000 and created 508 new jobs in Ascension Parish.

--Master Plan - Contracted CPEX to develop comprehensive Master Plan to include land use, transportation, drainage and recreation to provide Planning Commission guidelines for managing future growth.

I consistently voted to support all of these projects and programs. I am truly thankful for the cooperation among my fellow Council Members, because we all recognize that when we work well "together," good things happen for the people. Our accomplishments represent "progress," and I remain committed to working hard for "continued progress" in District 10 and all of Ascension Parish.

I want to continue to serve and represent the citizens of District 10 for the next four years to keep these and other projects and programs moving forward. I will concentrate on infrastructure projects, drainage improvements, the ordinances regarding fill in the Parish, and expanding and improving the Animal Services Department. I vow to continue to foster and maintain good relationships with our Sheriff and School Board, our Congressional Delegation in Washington, D.C., our Louisiana Congressional Delegation in Baton Rouge and our local Municipal Elected Officials.

In closing, I am truly grateful for the confidence and trust that my constituents and supporters in District 10 and throughout Ascension Parish have placed in me to serve for the past 3.5 years. I pledge to continue to serve the citizens of District 10 with enthusiasm and I remain dedicated to improving the "Quality of Life" for our people. I ask for your prayers and I ask for your vote on October 12, to keep District 10 and Ascension Parish moving forward so it will be, forever, the absolute "best" place in the world to live, work and raise a family.

God Bless Ascension Parish!

John Cagnolatti

Ascension Parish Councilman, District 10

