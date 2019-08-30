The grocery store has been operating since 1936.

Lamendola's family-owned supermarket held a customer appreciation day after the store expansion and update.

While showing her gratitude for her customers, Daphne Lamendola the current owner of Lamendola's Supermarket, provided free food and other items for patrons at the store. They also held a ribbon cutting for the newest additions to the store.

The grocery store has been operating since 1936. Four generations ago her great-grandfather opened the supermarket, and there have been many changes since then. The history is reflected in a piece of protected cement right in the middle of the store.

When Daphne's father was a child, the family business moved to its current location. He carved the date in the cement – and now 60 years later Daphne's son wrote the year 2018 next to his grandfather's writing.

The new renovation includes new restrooms, coolers and freezers, and an updated Bakery and Meat and Produce Departments. Daphne also rearranged the store to provide wider aisles for patrons.

Throughout the renovation process, Daphne had her family by her side.

"My grandfather was pretty much with me through every step of the way, and he's extremely proud," Daphne said.

She says she is grateful for the customers and community, and she looks forward to the future of Lamendola's Supermarket.