During the week of August 19 – August 23, 2019 the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Julie Hughes, 44095 W E Bill Stevens Rd. St. Amant, La., age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. Nicole Stewart, 141 Starlin St. Sulphur, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Dameika Rogers, 15580 George O’Neal Rd. Baton Rouge, La., age 27, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Michelle Yarbrough, 38122 Country Dr. Prairieville, La., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Steven Tureau. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner.

Assumption Parish:

1. Bryan Simoneaux, 5779 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, La., age 28, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Clarence Bell, 268 Hwy 998 Belle Rose, La., age 54, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

St. James Parish:

1. Devin Taylor, 12690 Canterbury Dr. Baton Rouge, La., age 36, pled guilty to Felony Theft and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. On July 15, 2019, Darnell Robertson Jr. of 8784 Houma Dr. LaPlace, La., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On August 20, 2019, Robertson was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. On May 20, 2019, Dan Jones of 1218 Old Vacherie Rd. Vacherie, La., age 57, pled guilty to DWI 3 rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On August 20, 2019, Jones was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.