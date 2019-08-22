This week, all six high-schools here in Ascension Parish will be getting their first taste of live action as they play their fall scrimmages.

We are now one week closer to the start of the high school footbll season.

In two weeks, the regular season will officially begin. In one more week, the teams will take part in their jamborees.

This week, all six high-schools here in Ascension Parish will be getting their first taste of live action as they play their fall scrimmages.

In Class 1A, Ascension Catholic heads into 2019, fresh off of two straight Division-IV runner-up finishes. Last season, they went 9-1 during the regular season and finished second in District 6-1A, before losing to Lafayette Christian in the state title game.

They have a new head coach in Benny Saia, who led Dutchtown for 15 years.

The Bulldogs will also have a new district. They move to District 7-1A, which contains all of last year's district foes, with the exception of Kentwood and Southern Lab.

In their fall scrimmage, Ascension Catholic will go on the road to face Catholic of Pointe Coupee on Friday. It was CHSPC the Bulldogs beat in the quarterfinals of last year's playoffs.

Also in 1A, Ascension Christian will travel to Fisher on Saturday morning. The Lions are coming off of a 3-7 season. One of those three wins was a 39-7 victory over Fisher.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville will be trying to improve on a 5-5 campaign. It will be their fourth year under head coach Brian Richardson.

They will also have a new district this season as they move to 10-3A. St. James moves with them. Their other parish counterparts will be Lutcher, Patterson, E.D. White and Berwick.

On Thursday, the Tigers will host a fall scrimmage against Baker, an old district rival. Last season, Baker went 6-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown is also looking to do better than 5-5, which was their finish last year. This will be their third season under head coach Guy Mistretta.

There is just one minor change in District 5-5A. Broadmoor leaves, and Woodlawn returns, after a two-year hiatus from the league.

In their fall scrimmage, the Griffins will host Istrouma on Thursday.

The St. Amant Gators had a strong regular season in 2018, as they finished 7-3, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs. It was the first time they lost a first-round playoff game in three years.

They'll look to begin a new postseason-winning streak this year under long-time head coach David Oliver.

For their fall scrimmage, St. Amant will go on the road this Thursday to face Live Oak. Last season, the Eagles went 5-5. Like the Gators, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Rounding out Class 5A in the parish, East Ascension is also bracing for their fall scrimmage this week.

The Spartans are coming off of a 9-1 campaign that saw them finish as District 5-5A runners-up. They went on to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

East Ascension came just short of reaching the semifinals, as they were narrowly edged out on the road by John Ehret.

This will be East Ascension's fourth season under head coach Darnell Lee.

In this week's scrimmage, the Spartans will go on the road to face Central on Friday. Central went 5-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.