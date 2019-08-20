Although he's looking forward to retirement, Bezet says he enjoyed working for the city. "I will miss the people I've worked with," he said.

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen held their regular meeting on August 13. Most notably among agenda items was their recognition of Captain Steve Bezet's retirement with the Plaquemine Police Department.

Capt. Bezet provided 28 years of service with the police department. Prior to his time in Plaquemine, he served in the military. "I came here 28 years ago. I was 28 years old and just out of the Navy," Bezet said.

And although he's looking forward to retirement, Bezet says he enjoyed working for the city. "I will miss the people I've worked with," he said.

The Board of Selectmen also voted in favor of granting a Class D Alcohol Beverage Permit for Lisa Verrett-Brooks. She is the owner of Delight Gift Shop. Patrons can now look forward to additional items in their gift baskets.

They also adopted a resolution declaring an emergency for repairs to the lift station on West West Harleaux Street.

The board also voted in favor of allowing Mayor Edwin Reeves to negotiate with Kyle Adam for the purchase of the old college on Highway One. He says it is an old college with the potential for someone to purchase at a good price.

Notably among committee reports, Fire Chief Darren Rodriguez announced that he will represent at the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association in regards to a program offered to volunteer firefighters. This program provides educational reimbursement. Although it was already passed, it has only recently been funded.

In the finance report, Finance Director Kenneth Payne stated that sales tax is currently 15 percent above budget. And although most items are within budget, the sewer department is at a $50,000 dollar loss.