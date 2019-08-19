The new students have an average GPA of 3.9 and an average ACT score of 24.9.

On Saturday, August 17, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) had its official move-in day. LSMSA welcomed 151 new students and 211 returning students. Parents were directed to the gymnasium before going to the students' residence halls to unpack and set up their rooms. It was all-hands-on-deck as students, parents and staff all helped unload cars and carry everything from backpacks to mini-fridges to the residence halls. Even Steve Horton, LSMSA director, battled the heat to direct and unload cars.

The new students represent a wide variety of Louisiana with 44 of the 64 parishes represented by fifty one parishes, or 81 percent, represented in total. The new students have an average GPA of 3.9 and an average ACT score of 24.9.

"We're excited to welcome this new class of students, especially since they have the highest GPA and composite ACT scores in the school's history," said Horton. "They'll have a lot of fun here, and we can't wait to see the great things they accomplish."

LSMSA accepts students going into their sophomore year. Inquiring parents and students can fill out an online application, submit their transcript, ACT or SAT score and recommendations from current teachers. LSMSA also offers Exploration Days where families are invited to come explore the campus and learn more about the school as a whole.

LSMSA's first exploration day of the year will be held on camps on November 11. For more information about LSMSA, call 1-800-259-3173, visit www.LSMSA.edu or the school's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LSMSA.

Contributed by LSMSA