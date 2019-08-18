Jose R. Chapa II will remain on the ballot for the Sheriff’s election after Judge Kerry Anderson ruled in his favor at a hearing on Friday. The hearing was in response to a legal challenge to Chapa’s qualifications to run for Sheriff. The plaintiff’s who filed the challenge consisted of Orallee Robinson, Daniel Shirley Jr., Nethaneel Savoie, and Jeffery Denman.

The plaintiffs attempted to prove that Chapa did not meet the domicile requirements to run for Sheriff. However, much of their evidence could not be authenticated. Judge Anderson stated in the courtroom that the plaintiffs had not met the burden of proof, and that there was a lack of sufficient evidence to prove their claim.

Anderson ruled in Chapa’s favor. Afterwards, Chapa approached the plaintiff’s and shook their hands in an effort for both sides to move forward.

Chapa has released the following statement in response to the hearing, and his future:

“I would like to thank Beauregard Parish Residents for patiently waiting on the outcome of this hearing, I pray every morning and evening I can gain transparent trust through the public.

I will continue to push forward and do the right thing.

As I embrace challenges, social media, fake news statements by O Chip Robinson such as an article she wrote claiming she disqualified I myself, or even the statements she made after the hearing such as “he was not a resident, he still is not legally a resident of Beauregard Parish” O. Chip Robinson’s statement;

I continue to handle everything professionally and push forward with making a change here in Beauregard Parish.

I am here to set examples and show leadership.

After legally confirming O. Chip Robinson’s news “fake news” I pray we can work together as a parish and Make Beauregard Parish Great Again.”

Chapa remains on the ballot and is running against John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen, and Robert Moreland. The election will take place on October 12.