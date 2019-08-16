KC District Deputy Robert Bewick of the Brusly KC council was installing officer. At the awards dinner Joel Ducote was honored as the Knight Of The Year and the Ralph Rivet Jr. family was recognized as Family of the Year.

Plaquemine Council 970 Knights of Columbus recently held its annual 2019 – 2020 Installation of Officers and Awards Dinner at the KC home on Price Street.

The four chair officers installed were Henry J "Joey" Daigle Jr., Grand Knight, Steve Smith Deputy Grand Knight, David LoBue Chancellor and Alton Boudreaux, Warden. All other officers were also installed.

KC District Deputy Robert Bewick of the Brusly KC council was installing officer. At the awards dinner Joel Ducote was honored as the Knight Of The Year and the Ralph Rivet Jr. family was recognized as Family of the Year.

Both Ducote and Rivet were awarded plaques by outgoing Grand Knight Barry Lamothe in recognition of their service to Council 970.

Barry Lamothe was also honored with his services in appreciation for the past five years. Attendees enjoyed a buffet of foods prepared by Danny's Cajun Catering.

After dinner members and guest were entertained by Mike Zillen who performed musical and comedy skits.

Contributed by Plaquemine Council 970 Knights of Columbus