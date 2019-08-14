Ourso, the only parish president for Iberville Parish since the transition to Home Rule Charter in 1997, will face opposition from Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine, O'Neal "Elmo" Bosley and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete.

Three candidates qualified to oppose incumbent Iberville Parish President J. Mitchel Ourso, and one threw his hat in the race for the seat held by Sheriff Brett Stassi in the Oct. 12 primary.

Qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 for what will be a full slate of parish and state offices – including the governor – in the fall election.

Ourso, the only parish president for Iberville Parish since the transition to Home Rule Charter in 1997, will face opposition from Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine, O’Neal "Elmo" Bosley and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete.

Stassi will vie for a second term as sheriff against Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr. of Plaquemine.

Down the hall from Stassi at the Iberville Parish Courthouse, Assessor Randy Sexton will vie for a fourth term against former Maringouin Mayor Demi Lynn Vorise.

At the end of qualifying at the Clerk of Court's Office, the officeholder and her employees had reason to celebrate.

Amy Matirne Patin went unopposed for a second term in office. The 26-year employee, who worked under former Clerk J. Gerald "Bubbie" Dupont, began work in the clerk's office when she was 18.

"It's a testament not only to me doing my work, but to our wonderful staff," she said. "I can only be as good as they are."

Longtime physician Dr. James E. Grace also drew no opposition in the qualifying round for another four years as parish coroner.

Parish Council members who received no opposition included Steve "Pine" Smith of District 5, Ty Arnold of District 7, Hunter S. Markins of District 8, Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr. of District 10, and Bart Morgan in District 13.

On the state level, Rick Ward went unopposed for his third and final term – due to term limits – as senator for District 17 and Chad Brown punched his ticket for a second four-year run as state representative for District 60.

"I feel blessed," Brown said Friday. "I want to thank my constituents for their faith and confidence in me."

Here's the entire list of state and local candidates for the Oct. 12 ballot:

BESE, District 3

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway, Thibodaux

Janice Perea, Houma

BESE, District 8

Preston Castille, Baton Rouge

Veneta Tanner Lee, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Loveall, Clinton

Chakesha Webb Scott, Zachary

STATE SENATOR, 2nd District

Troy E. Brown, D-Paincourtville

Edward "Ed" Price, D-Gonzales

STATE SENATOR, District 17

Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, UNOPPOSED

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, District 18

Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche

Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 58

Ken Brass, D-Vacherie

Chris Delpit, D-Gonzales

STATE REPPRESENTATIVE, District 60

Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, UNOPPOSED

SHERIFF

Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., D-Plaquemine

Brett Stassi, D-Plaquemine *

CLERK OF COURT

Amy Matirne Patin, D-Plaquemine,

UNOPPOSED

ASSESSOR

Randy Sexton, D-Rosedale*

Demi Lynn Vorise, D-Maringouin

CORONER

Dr. James E. Grace, R-Plaquemine

UNOPPOSED

PARISH PRESIDENT

O'neal "Elmo" Bosley, No Party-White Castle

Percy E. Butler Jr., D-Plaquemine

John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D-Grosse Tete

Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen, D-White Castle

Shalonda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle

Kipp V. Knight, D-White Castle

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Chasity Berthelot Easley , D-Plaquemine

Mitchel J. Ourso, D-White Castle

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Thomas E. Dominique Jr., D-Bayou Goula

Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4

Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D-St. Gabriel

Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D-Carville

Alphonse Williams Jr., D-St. Gabriel

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5

Steve "Pine" Smith, D-Plaquemine,

UNOPPOSED

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D-Plaquemine

Raheem T. Pierce, D-Plaquemine

Wilbert Pryor Jr., D-Plaquemine

Claysha Williams, D- Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Ty Arnold, D-Plaquemine, UNOPPOSED

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Hunter S. Markins, D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D-Plaquemine

Terry J. Bradford, D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 10

Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr.. D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 11

Charles "Stormy" Dardenne” D-Grosse Tete

Tim Vallet, D-Grosse Tete

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 12

Matt Jewell, D-Maringouin

Charles "D-Dot" Wiley, D-Maringouin

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 13

"Bart" Morgan, No Party-Sunshine,

UNOPPOSED