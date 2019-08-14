Ourso, the only parish president for Iberville Parish since the transition to Home Rule Charter in 1997, will face opposition from Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine, O'Neal "Elmo" Bosley and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete.
Three candidates qualified to oppose incumbent Iberville Parish President J. Mitchel Ourso, and one threw his hat in the race for the seat held by Sheriff Brett Stassi in the Oct. 12 primary.
Qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 for what will be a full slate of parish and state offices – including the governor – in the fall election.
Ourso, the only parish president for Iberville Parish since the transition to Home Rule Charter in 1997, will face opposition from Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine, O’Neal "Elmo" Bosley and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete.
Stassi will vie for a second term as sheriff against Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr. of Plaquemine.
Down the hall from Stassi at the Iberville Parish Courthouse, Assessor Randy Sexton will vie for a fourth term against former Maringouin Mayor Demi Lynn Vorise.
At the end of qualifying at the Clerk of Court's Office, the officeholder and her employees had reason to celebrate.
Amy Matirne Patin went unopposed for a second term in office. The 26-year employee, who worked under former Clerk J. Gerald "Bubbie" Dupont, began work in the clerk's office when she was 18.
"It's a testament not only to me doing my work, but to our wonderful staff," she said. "I can only be as good as they are."
Longtime physician Dr. James E. Grace also drew no opposition in the qualifying round for another four years as parish coroner.
Parish Council members who received no opposition included Steve "Pine" Smith of District 5, Ty Arnold of District 7, Hunter S. Markins of District 8, Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr. of District 10, and Bart Morgan in District 13.
On the state level, Rick Ward went unopposed for his third and final term – due to term limits – as senator for District 17 and Chad Brown punched his ticket for a second four-year run as state representative for District 60.
"I feel blessed," Brown said Friday. "I want to thank my constituents for their faith and confidence in me."
Here's the entire list of state and local candidates for the Oct. 12 ballot:
BESE, District 3
Sandy LeBlanc Holloway, Thibodaux
Janice Perea, Houma
BESE, District 8
Preston Castille, Baton Rouge
Veneta Tanner Lee, Baton Rouge
Jonathan Loveall, Clinton
Chakesha Webb Scott, Zachary
STATE SENATOR, 2nd District
Troy E. Brown, D-Paincourtville
Edward "Ed" Price, D-Gonzales
STATE SENATOR, District 17
Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, UNOPPOSED
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, District 18
Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche
Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads
STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 58
Ken Brass, D-Vacherie
Chris Delpit, D-Gonzales
STATE REPPRESENTATIVE, District 60
Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, UNOPPOSED
SHERIFF
Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., D-Plaquemine
Brett Stassi, D-Plaquemine *
CLERK OF COURT
Amy Matirne Patin, D-Plaquemine,
UNOPPOSED
ASSESSOR
Randy Sexton, D-Rosedale*
Demi Lynn Vorise, D-Maringouin
CORONER
Dr. James E. Grace, R-Plaquemine
UNOPPOSED
PARISH PRESIDENT
O'neal "Elmo" Bosley, No Party-White Castle
Percy E. Butler Jr., D-Plaquemine
John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D-Grosse Tete
Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D-Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1
Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen, D-White Castle
Shalonda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle
Kipp V. Knight, D-White Castle
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Chasity Berthelot Easley , D-Plaquemine
Mitchel J. Ourso, D-White Castle
PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3
Thomas E. Dominique Jr., D-Bayou Goula
Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D-Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4
Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D-St. Gabriel
Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D-Carville
Alphonse Williams Jr., D-St. Gabriel
PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5
Steve "Pine" Smith, D-Plaquemine,
UNOPPOSED
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D-Plaquemine
Raheem T. Pierce, D-Plaquemine
Wilbert Pryor Jr., D-Plaquemine
Claysha Williams, D- Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Ty Arnold, D-Plaquemine, UNOPPOSED
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Hunter S. Markins, D-Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 9
Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D-Plaquemine
Terry J. Bradford, D-Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 10
Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr.. D-Plaquemine
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 11
Charles "Stormy" Dardenne” D-Grosse Tete
Tim Vallet, D-Grosse Tete
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 12
Matt Jewell, D-Maringouin
Charles "D-Dot" Wiley, D-Maringouin
PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 13
"Bart" Morgan, No Party-Sunshine,
UNOPPOSED