The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association is honored to announce King Sucrose LXXVIII, Alton "Al" Landry.

2019 Mr. Iberia: Ricky Gonsoulin

2019 Festival Volunteer of the Year: Pat Kahle

2019 Festival Honoree: Larry Fauchaux

2019 Festival Grand Marshall: Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Alton "Al" Landry is a 56-year-old native and resident of White Castle, Louisiana and is a 1980 graduate of White Castle High School. In 1984, he graduated from Louisiana State University Agricultural Center where he earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Ag Business.

Al is a six-generation sugarcane producer, and he presently owns and operates Alton Landry Inc., a farm which he started in 1984. He farms 3,000 acres of sugarcane and soybeans in Iberville Parish.

His civic, community, and agriculture involvement are also evident in his various associations and volunteer efforts. Al and his family are active parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He is an Iberville Parish Farm Bureau Board Member, past Farm Service Agency County Committee Member, member of the White Castle Fertilizer Cooperative, and a member of the American Sugarcane League. He is also a graduate of the LSU Ag Leadership program, and a member of Baton Rouge Assembly. His other interests include partnerships in L.L.&L. Properties, G&M Land Co., Walk-On's Properties LLC, and Landsaf LLC.

In 2016, Al was an honoree in the Stars of Style, the premier fundraiser of the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival. In 2018, he was selected as a participant in the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Charity Ball benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Al's experience and dedication to the Louisiana sugarcane industry doesn't stop there. Recently, he voluntarily hosted a meeting with Governor John Bel Edwards and Agricultural Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain at his shop for all regional agricultural interests to open dialogue and communications about the challenges they face.

The Louisiana sugarcane breeding program is also important to him, and he spends many hours assisting the program not only as a secondary station for increasing and distributing new sugarcane varieties to local producers but also aiding the program in the variety development nursery on his farm. This program assists scientists and breeders in future varietal selections that has kept our two-century old industry successful.

As a member of the American Sugarcane League, Al has traveled to Washington D.C. for the past 8 years to help educate legislators and the USDA programs about the challenges our sugar industry faces and the importance of the Louisiana sugarcane industry to the national and global economy.

Al has been happily married to Debbie Carona Landry for 26 years, and the couple have two children, Griffon, who's 22 and Meredith, who's 19. Griffon, finishing his degree in Agricultural Economics at LSU, has been working on the farm during his off time from school and is planning on continuing the Landry family's sugarcane farming history.

Contributed by The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association