The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) responded to a call regarding a disturbance involving family members.

The two victims were a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male.

The victims told deputies that they were attacked by Candace Anne Clary, of Evans.

No motivation for the attack has been revealed at this time. During the course of the interview, deputies were able to observe the injuries on both victims, and they immediately took Clary into custody. Clary has been charged with simple battery to the infirm.

According to state law, Simple Battery to the Infirm is defined as a battery committed against an infirm, disabled, or aged person who is incapable of consenting to the battery due to their age or mental state. To fit in the age category of this offense, the victim must be 60 years of age or older.

She is currently in the VPSO jail, and potentially faces costly fines and 60 days in prison.