"I have full confidence in Rachael and her staff," said Matassa. "We are ready to handle any emergencies or situations that may arise."

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced today that he has appointed Rachael Wilkinson as interim director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness following the resignation of former director Rick Webre.

Rachael Wilkinson has been with the Parish for more than ten years, and currently serves as the Assistant Director of OHSEP. She also is the Managing Director of the Ascension Parish Citizen Service Center. Rachael is a life-long resident of Ascension Parish and lives in Gonzales with her family. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and earned a Certification in Emergency Management through the Governor's Office of Homeland Security.

President Matassa encourages all citizens to sign up for the emergency alert system, and to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 with any questions or issues.

"I want the people to know that we won't skip a beat when it comes to their safety and protection," Matassa added.

Matassa also stated that he would not hire a permanent director, but instead would leave that decision for the next Parish President.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government