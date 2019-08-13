While the target group for the Lunch and Learns are primary caregivers, the events are open to the public.

Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area hosted a Lunch and Learn at Our Lady of the Lake. The focus of the Lunch and Learn is to educate caregivers on Alzheimer's, dementia and any other memory impairment.

"What we're at today is our Ascension Lunch and Learn series," Molly Ducote, the program coordinator said.

During their quarterly meeting, they focus heavily on education. "Our main goal is to really provide that education and support to caregivers. The more you learn about something the easier it's going to be," Ducote said.

During this particular meeting, Suzanne Hamilton, a licensed professional counselor was also present to provide her perspective on home modifications. "A lot of the things we do on a daily basis, we don't realize they can't do anymore and is not safe anymore," Hamilton said.

Because of this, the training provided at the event focused on easy modifications for the home to make living with dementia a little more accessible, Ducote said.

While the target group for the Lunch and Learns are primary caregivers, the events are open to the public. "I just really think these kinds of things where we get together and support each other is just so important," Hamilton said.

Support groups and other events are available at Charlie's Place in Gonzales, and other locations throughout the Capital Region.