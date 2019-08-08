Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for a Cause

Due to the weather on the original event date of July 13, Dancing For A Cause had to be postponed. The event is rescheduled for August 10. The V.I.P. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with seafood donated by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser & Louisiana Seafood, catered by Mike Anderson's Seafood. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the general public. Location: Lamar Dixon Expo. Center 4-H Bldg. 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, LA 70737. If you have any questions or concerns. Please, Contact Sharon Morris sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

EA Booster Fundraiser

East Ascension High School Athletics Booster Club is having their annual fundraiser on Saturday, August 10 at 360 Catering Company (Corner of 44 and 621). The Booster Club helps all sports with Letterman Jacket and other expenses. We have a dinner for 2 and a chance to win up to $5,000. A total of $10,400 will be given away. Contact Gennia Baye at 225-571-0880 if you would like to support the Spartan Booster Club Fundraiser.

Explore the Pour

The River Region Art Association is offering a "pour class" with Nathalie during the month of August. No artistic ability is needed for these interesting classes, just the desire to create with your favorite colors. Classes will be held August 10, 24, and September 14 at the Depot Gallery. Time is 2 to 3 p.m. All ages can participate and children under 10 must have an accompanying adult. Nathalie says to bring 4 new 2oz. bottles of acrylic craft paint. One must be white paint, 3 will be your favorite colors. Fee is $30 per class. Each class will be a little different so register for one or for all of the classes. Explore the Pour with teacher and others at the Depot Gallery. Call Depot Art Gallery, located at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales, 225-644-8496.

STA 20-Year Reunion

Saturday August 17 at The Cabin – STA 20 year class reunion! 7:00 - 10:00 - delicious food and a cash bar! $40 per person due by August 5 OR $55 per person the day of the event. (Please send money thru paypal to paypal.me/annlambertraush. Please put your name in the memo when paying.)

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Music and Healing

This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. Learn how music can promote health and decrease stress. Registration Required. Contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 to register. 10 a.m.-11 a.m., St. Francis Conference Room, Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza 1, 2nd Floor Registration Required – space is limited.

Anything Outdoors Fall Fest

The Anything Outdoors Helping Kids Third Annual Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the KC Hall on Black Bayou Road. It will feature a jambalaya cookoff, bands, auctions, and kids events. Call 504-782-0705 for sponsorship info.

One-Act Play Festival

Ascension Community Theatre’s next stage production will be the One-Act Play Festival. The One-Act Play Festival is a series of 6 one-act plays written and performed by local talent in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. The festival runs August 22-25, 2019. Show times are as follows: Thursday-Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 per ticket. For tickets and information call 225-647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org.

Ascension Sheriff's Forum

Ascension Parish Sheriff, Bobby Webre, will face off with challenger, Byron Hill, at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet; Noon. – Event) Matthew Pryor, Ascension Parish Attorney, will serve as Moderator of the Forum. 2019 Republican candidates are welcome to meet and greet with guests! Cost for the lunch is $22.00 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we are prepared to except credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail:ARWrUS@aol.com

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, August 17, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Training

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold a Wildlife Rehabilitation Basic Skills Class on Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the NPS Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, Acadian Cultural Center in Lafayette at 501 Fisher Road in the theater. Registration will occur Aug. 1-Sept. 1 and the class will be limited to 150 participants. For more information, contact LDWF permits coordinator Melissa Collins at 225-763-8584 or at mcollins@wlf.la.gov . Anyone interested in pursuing an LDWF wildlife rehabilitation license should contact Collins.