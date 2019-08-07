The top angler that will be recognized in the Rod & Reel Division is Drew Michael Dubuc of Metairie, La.

Two well-deserving Louisiana anglers will be presented with the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association's (LOWA) prestigious Fish of the Year Awards 2019 at the LOWA annual convention in Morgan City, La. on August 10.

Each year LOWA honors the anglers voted by the LOWA Fish Records Committee to have had the most significant catch in the previous year in both Rod & Reel and Fly Fishing Divisions. The winners will receive their awards Saturday night, August 10, at the LOWA Awards Banquet, held at the Clarion Inn Conference Center in Morgan City.

Winners for the 2019 LOWA Fish of Year are:

The top angler that will be recognized in the Rod & Reel Division is Drew Michael Dubuc of Metairie, La. Dubuc will receive the 2019 Fish of the Year award in the Rod & Reel Division. Dubuc's 33.90 Striped Bass caught in the Lake Catherine ranks in 6th place in the state record book. The story behind the 8 year old's catch is what makes it so special.

In the Fly Fishing Division, Charles Miller of New Orleans, La. will take home the award for Fish of the Year. Miller will be presented the award for his feat of landing a 3.98 White Bass caught in the Pearl River and currently qualifies for a new state record.

An Honorable Mention will be awarded to another outstanding angler in the Rod & Reel Division. Brian Neil from Metairie, La. landed a whopping 213.5 Big Eye Tuna caught at the Mississippi Canyon and is currently ranked in 1 st place in the state record book.

An Honorable Mention will be awarded in the Fly Fishing Division for Lake Charles, La. native, Dustin Semar’s 6.66 Bowfin caught in Cameron Prairie NWR, a new state record.

Anyone desiring further information about the winners can contact LOWA Fish Records Chairman, Lyle Johnson at fishrecords@yahoo.com.

Contributed by Louisiana Outdoor Writer's Association