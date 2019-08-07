Clerk of Court Amy M. Patin announces her intention to seek re-election for the office of Clerk of Court. First elected in 2015 to replace former mentor and longtime Clerk of Court, "Bubbie" Dupont, Patin has sufficiently and expertly run the office of clerk. "I am a public servant first and foremost and I want to keep working for you," states Patin. Working side by side with 14 deputy clerks, eight student workers and numerous other public officers, Amy recognizes the great responsibility given to her office and her job. "I have worked in the Clerk's Office for over 25 years, and I cannot imagine being anywhere else! This is my passion and my calling, and I am honored to serve the people of Iberville Parish!"

After an overwhelming victory in October 2015, Amy Patin officially took office in July 2016. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to implement many of the goals she set out to achieve. Her passion for public service and dedication to this community is evident in the many accomplishments she has made in her first term as Clerk of Court. "When I decided to run for Clerk of Court, I had big plans for this office and I have accomplished many of them, but my work here is not done." Patin plans to continue the improvements she has made in the office and work to advance the record preservation process and availability of documents and images online. "This Clerk's office is responsible for caring for your records, historical documents and treasured images. We take pride in the fact that we can protect them for you."

Through extensive research and preparation, the Clerk of Court's office was awarded three funding grants totaling close to $100,000, allowing the office to image and index older conveyance records from 1960 to present. These documents are available to the public for viewing and printing on the website, www.IbervilleClerk.com, under "Online Imaging." In addition to these Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority Grants, in 2019, the Clerk of Court's office was awarded by the Louisiana State Supreme Court a Grant for $17,000 to upgrade equipment to allow a data exchange between the Clerk of Court and other judicial agencies. Also during her first term in office, Clerk of Court Amy Patin instituted a new mapping system to preserve, catalog and organize aging parish maps. These priceless documents are now securely protected from the elements and available online for viewing.

In keeping with her goals of maintaining fiscal responsibility, Patin has been able to increase the sustainability of her office by adding several new services to the parish. The most popular of those services being the ability to provide certified birth certificates to residents of Iberville Parish and surrounding areas. The Clerk of Court's Office is self-funded and nearly all expenses are covered by the money generated through the office's services. "As Clerk of Court, I want the citizens of Iberville Parish to know that they can count on me to assist them and to continue to run this office with unsurpassed dignity and with the highest level of integrity. Thank you, Iberville, for allowing me the honor to serve as your Clerk of Court!"

