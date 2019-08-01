Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for a Cause

Due to the weather on the original event date of July 13, Dancing For A Cause had to be postponed. The event is rescheduled for August 10. The V.I.P. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the general public. Location: Lamar Dixon Expo. Center 4-H Bldg. 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, LA 70737. If you have any questions or concerns. Please, Contact Sharon Morris sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

EA Booster Fundraiser

East Ascension High School Athletics Booster Club is having their annual fundraiser on Saturday, August 10 at 360 Catering Company (Corner of 44 and 621). The Booster Club helps all sports with Letterman Jacket and other expenses. We have a dinner for 2 and a chance to win up to $5,000. A total of $10,400 will be given away. Contact Gennia Baye at 225-571-0880 if you would like to support the Spartan Booster Club Fundraiser.

Back to School 'N Style

We are excited to announce that Anointed Hands Trichology Center for Hair Loss, LLC is hosting its 11th Annual "Back to School N' Style" event! The event will take place on August 4, 2019 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at 9039 St. Landry Rd. (Lamar-Dixon Expo Center) in Gonzales, LA. Each year, local professional stylists, barbers, non-profit organizations, businesses and volunteers team up to donate their time and resources to this wonderful cause. In doing so, these local professionals provide free hair care services along with the distribution of free beauty, grooming, and personal hygiene products. Hair service cut off time will be 3:00 p.m. If your child is interested in auditioning for the Talent Show or for further information please feel free to contact Ynohtna "Tona" Tureaud, Founder at 225-622-4357.

KC Blood Drive, Jambalaya & Sweets Sale

The Knights of Columbus will hold a Jambalaya Fundraiser and Blood Drive on Sunday, August 4 after the 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Masses. The Blood Drive hours are from 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thank You for supporting the good works of the Knights of Columbus. The Ladies Altar Society will hold a Sweet Sale in conjunction with the Jambalaya Fundraiser. St. John K.C. #8342 on Highway 73. Past Champion Mr. Byron Gautreau is cooking the jambalaya. Give blood, save lives! $6 plates are free if you donate.

Explore the Pour

The River Region Art Association is offering a "pour class" with Nathalie during the month of August. No artistic ability is needed for these interesting classes, just the desire to create with your favorite colors. Classes will be held August 10, 24, and September 14 at the Depot Gallery. Time is 2 to 3 p.m. All ages can participate and children under 10 must have an accompanying adult. Nathalie says to bring 4 new 2oz. bottles of acrylic craft paint. One must be white paint, 3 will be your favorite colors. Fee is $30 per class. Each class will be a little different so register for one or for all of the classes. Explore the Pour with teacher and others at the Depot Gallery. Call Depot Art Gallery, located at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales, 225-644-8496.

STA 20-Year Reunion

Saturday August 17 at The Cabin – STA 20 year class reunion! 7:00 - 10:00 - delicious food and a cash bar! $40 per person due by August 5 OR $55 per person the day of the event. (Please send money thru paypal to paypal.me/annlambertraush. Please put your name in the memo when paying.)

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Music and Healing

This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. Learn how music can promote health and decrease stress. Registration Required. Contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 to register. 10 a.m.-11 a.m., St. Francis Conference Room, Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza 1, 2nd Floor Registration Required – space is limited.

Anything Outdoors Fall Fest

The Anything Outdoors Helping Kids Third Annual Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the KC Hall on Black Bayou Road. It will feature a jambalaya cookoff, bands, auctions, and kids events. Call 504-782-0705 for sponsorship info.