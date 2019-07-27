The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending July 25 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

July 18

Halker, William E, Jr, 47, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Washington, Tamyra, 38, 16636 BONHAM AVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Prohibited activities and sanctions (Insurance Fraud)

O'quain, Darrell L, 58, 11276 TRICHE RD, GONZALES, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Beall, Olivia Jordan, 23, 40274 PARKER RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Heroin

Barfield, Lashasta L, 31, 387 E FLANACHER RD, Zachary, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Caillet, Jewel C, 32, 523 SOLOMON LN, BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Public Intimidation; threat, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Dunn, Daron, 48, 58479 ALLEN ST, Plaquemine, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Magee, Jamika, 23, 1235 E BUCHANAN ST, BATON ROUGE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Ponthieu, Emily Michelle, 40, 10550 FLORIDA BLVD apt 640, Baton Rouge, Monetary Instrument Abuse

Villar, Paul J, 36, 17079 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gonzales, Douglas, Jr, 52, 315 MICHIGAN AVE, Port Allen, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Nash, Irvin J, 27, 13493 BURNT PECAN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Second Degree Battery

Ward, Quakettia Quariana, 18, 200 PLYMOUTH ST, THIBODEAUX, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Tillman, Felicity Felicia, 19, 200 PLYMOUTH ST, THIBODEAUX, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor)

Johnson, Bridgete A, 32, 2340 ST. THOMAS ST, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Brandon, 24, 11232 RODDY RD 8, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation

Johnson, Bridgete A, 32, 2340 ST. THOMAS ST, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

July 19

Deshotels, Jesse L, 30, 2615 ELWICK DR, Baton Rouge, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony), Careless Operation

Painter, Justin Michael, 27, 10431 CHARTIN LN, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Nash, Cornell, 46, 1153 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Daniel Christopher , 24, 920 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery

Rheams, Dale J, 49, 14406 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Charping, Mack, 45, 18360 FORTIER LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Robert, Susan L, 59, 37468 HWY 22, DARROW, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Villar, Paul J, 36, 17079 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple escape; aggravated escape

Lacost, Shane E, 43, 18860 OLD JEFFERSON HWY APT C, BATON ROUGE, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Langley, Jason Edwin, 48, 1105 SEABURY LN, Mamou, Parole Violation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Cooley, Reyna D, 44, 922 W MACCI ST D, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Efird, Timothy D, 55, 5518 POST OFFICE DR, St. James, Soliciting for Prostitutes (Misdemeanor), Misdemeanor sexual battery

Dickey, Charles, 68, 17031 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

July 20

Fleming, Kirchelle, 29, 43248 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Landry, Katlyn, 23, 6716 LA 1 HWY, BELLE ROSE, Driver must be Licensed, Mirrors, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Harvey, Joseph, 24, 8176 MT CALVARY ST, ST JAMES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Reckless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Hernandez, Israel, 27, 15096 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bouquet, Charles Ray, 47, 356 PARNELL LN, Kentwood, Ga., Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Simon, Matthew Paul, 39, 40038 WILLIAM FICKLIN RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Peppers, Cadin M, 19, 17577 JOE SEVARIO RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Armed Robbery

Dixon, Leann M, 27, 15096 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Borne, Chelsea Ann, 26, HOMELESS, Simple Assault

July 21

Segura, Chad T, 39, 16490 SHIRLEYVILLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Torres-Hernandez, Macaria, 33, 43182 MOORE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Hold for Other Agency, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Driver must be Licensed, Tail lamps, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Signal lamps and signal devices, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

McSwain, Corina, 48, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD LOT 12, Prairieville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Anderson, Clarence Michael, 27, 12073 RODDY RD APT 18, GONZALES, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on divided highways, Violations of Protective Orders, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Duplessis, Sidney J, 54, 633 W JEANSONNE ST 2, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, Steven Paul, 32, 43244 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gonzales, Lester L, 31, 12359 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Driver must be Licensed, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Richardson, Joe N, 28, 1474 WINDSOR DR, BATON ROUGE, Procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle; passing a parked emergency vehicle, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Barbee, Travell J, 33, 70290 W TOBY ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Greene, Kendall Lange, 24, 17429 SUMMERFIELD NORTH RD, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Reckless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law

July 22

Ficklin, Darren Ray, 20, 36536 PERKINS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Morris, Neo, 36, 324 S IDA ST, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Washington, Richelle N, 29, 1810 ELVIN DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Young, Frederick, 53, 38216 SUNSHINE ST, GONZALES, Surety

Bartholomew, Adrian Michael, 25, 17472 BLOSSOM TRAIL DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, State Probation Violation, State Probation Violation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Claiborne, Alexis Ramond, 40, 13295 GERALD GAUTREAUX, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, False Certificates, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Field, Kayla Michelle, 28, 1209 JOHNSTON ST, Mamou, State Probation Violation, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

London, Kumari L, 36, 5030 BROWN EXT, DARROW, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Lessle Eugene, 46, 12097 AMSTERDAM AVE, GEISMAR, Violations of Protective Orders

Vidrine, Emily Nicole, 43, 217 SHELL RD, Church Point, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Oglethorpe, Katelyn Nichole, 28, 9849 GENE BUCKLE AVE, Denham Springs, Monetary Instrument Abuse

Wells, Anna Jean, 37, 1623 N COOLIDGE AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Alsay, Keith Anthony, 34, 907 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition

Davis, Ricky J, 29, 6628 HWY 412, Slaughter, Resisting an Officer, Battery of ER/Services Personal or a Healthcare Provider (Misdemeanor)

July 23

Baldwin, Roger Allen, 30, 38113 STANLEY ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

West, Curtis Wayne, 62, 1727 N MAGNOLIA ST, GONZALES, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Mcfee, Starr Ree, 39, 1727 N MAGNOLIA ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Noel, Tyler Scott, 30, 12532 PALMER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Pitre, Cullen, 27, 63370 OLD HWY 77, Plaquemine, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)

DeJean, Terrence Lewis Edmond, 26, 5135 BUNDY RD K32, New Orleans, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Barbarin, Albert Raymond, 29, 3320 FRENCHMAN ST, New Orleans, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Quinton, 39, 578210 TRUE HOPE LN, Plaquemine, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Guidry, Cheyenne Rose, 18, 45233 LAKE MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

July 24

Teadt, Michael Ray, Jr, 19, 1414 SOUTH RD, Morgan City, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Commission of any other Felony (Felony), Theft of a Firearm, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Hart, Jacob, 19, 3096 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Parson, Justin R, 32, 2715 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD, Pearl, Miss., Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Schaefer, Daniel, 37, 730 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Vagrancy

Brooks, Samantha M, 26, 730 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Vagrancy

Honore, Lawrence Joseph, 38, 3030 GENERAL PERSHING ROAD, NEW ORLEANS, Probation Violation Parish

Wright, Steven, 36, 2560 BRADLEY RD, Baton Rouge, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Vessel, Timothy M, Jr, 32, 6600 MANCHAC RD, ST GABRIEL, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Blythe, Chad Michael, 49, 16504 CHRIS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Moore, Kandise L, 28, 18186 BEECHWOOD SUB'D RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Vestal, Elizabeth Leigh, 40, 17433 LAUREN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Cox, April, 39, 33 BELLINA DR ,APT 33, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Battery

Green, Charley, Jr, 59, 3600 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Santos, Glenda, 29, 18186 BEACHWOOD RD, Prairieville, Hold for Other Agency, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

July 25

Pierce, Joseph, 52, 1930 6TH ST, New Orleans, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Fontenot, Gabriel, 24, 17027 JOBOY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation

Blankenship, Thomas W, 22, 44301 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, General Speed Law, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gautreau, Russell, 37, 13246 SPELLMAN LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant