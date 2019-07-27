Most recently and previously mentioned, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X has taken to both pop and country Billboard charts for multiple consecutive weeks now.

You may be asking yourself at this point of the year, "How many times am I going to hear about this old town road and the horses in the back?"

In the wonderful year of 2019, pop music has reached new peak satirical highs.

From acknowledging its own mediocrity to ear-biting repetitive lyrics, the genre of teen radio hits has had a directional shift from the predecessors of generations from the past.

While we have strayed away from the use of incomprehensible autotune, a new issue has appeared in its place, and its name is shock value.

As the sweet tunes of artists like Kesha and Akon are no longer popular or, nonetheless, recognizable to younger kids today, the concept of musical pieces with outrageous lyrics and noises prevail instead.

So, where did this trend even begin?

As an expert in the field of the internet, I accredit the wacky song trend to the creation of Youtube.com.

Yes, Youtube. It's the only place where you can find twenty-year-olds who make millions by doing pranks and also a tutorial on how to fix your car's engine.

However, at the beginning of its creation in 2005, Youtube stood as a safe space for young creatives with a Macbook camera. An undoubtedly popular genre during this time was not only videos of people's cats, but also funny parodies of popular songs.

In this realm of the internet, you could find young creators like Smosh, dancing and singing along to songs such as the Power Rangers Theme and Pokemon Theme.

Users loved this form of entertainment and in the following years to come, creators moved on from lip-syncing to creating their own parodies of radio hits. This trend blew up even bigger than lip-syncing, and it then led to the problems we face today.

Remixing songs to have funny lyrics about juvenile things wasn't new, and that's how it became old so fast. People wanted more and wanted something new.

So, then was born the viral music genre.

Under this category is a broad variety of tunes and lyrics, each offering something uniquely different but also something of the same.

When I think of the topic, the most recognizable one that pops into my head is the iconic "Friday" by Rebecca Black.

The song once held the number one spot for the most disliked video on Youtube, yet became recognizable to nearly every household with a computer in 2011.

The notoriously bad execution of the artist's vocals and cringe lyrics took the world by storm and nearly every news outlet was covering it. It was a global phenomenon, whether the entire world hated it or not.

Soon after, we witnessed the creation of more and more outlandish songs.

PSY’s "Gangnam Style" followed in 2012, which has 3.3 billion views to this day. The catchy tune and surreal music video displayed the perfect amount of both zaniness and entertainment.

The choreography even became recognizable as talk show hosts everywhere greeted viewers television screens with the horse riding and jumping motion.

Then in 2013, Youtube was graced with yet another viral song. "The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?)" by Ylvis took the internet by storm with its similarly kooky style and eccentric fox sound ad-libs.

Popular amongst kids, I don't foresee the trendiness of these types of songs to be slowing down anytime soon.

Most recently and previously mentioned, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X has taken to both pop and country Billboard charts for multiple consecutive weeks now.

As for the creation of lip-syncing apps such as Musical.ly and TikTok, where these viral songs are most popular, it seems as if we are traveling back to our original roots unknowingly.

As older creators move on from viral trends of the past, younger users revive these forgotten bits of internet history. This leads me to believe that viral songs will have a bit more time on our earth and internet likewise.

As an eighteen-year-old, I'm kind of okay with that for now.