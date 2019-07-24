Class 1A baseball was quite impressive in Ascension Parish in 2019, as both schools won more than 20 games and made it to at least the state quarterfinals.

On the heels of that success, seven players from these schools made the Baton Rouge area Classes 3A & Below All-Metro team.

Five of those selections came from Ascension Catholic.

Coming off of a state championship victory in 2018, the Bulldogs made a run to the state semifinals in Sulphur for a third straight season. That was something that had only been done once in the program's history.

Along the way, Ascension Catholic played 21 upper-classification schools and went 16-5 in those games. Overall, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 24-6 record.

In the playoffs, they swept both Lafayette Christian and Cedar Creek in the first two rounds to punch their ticket to the state tournament. But in Sulphur, they were defeated by Opelousas Catholic, ending their hopes of repeating as champions.

Leading the charge from the All-Metro first team was senior pitcher Tre' Medine. Medine had a sensational year that saw him go 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA.

Medine also made first-team All-State, and he was the Parish Pitcher of the Year.

Joining him on the All-Metro first team was fellow senior Rodney Blanchard. The Bulldog second-baseman put up huge numbers from the plate this season as he hit .434 with 11 doubles.

Ascension Catholic's final first-team selection was senior centerfielder Mason Zeringue. Zeringue has started since he was a freshman. In his final year with the Bulldogs, he hit .374 with eight doubles and four home runs.

Zeringue is an LSU-Eunice signee.

Two Bulldogs were named honorable-mention All-Metro. They were sophomore third-baseman Jacob Dunn and senior outfielder JB Broussard.

A twin duo made the All-Metro squad for Ascension Christian.

Ascension Christian went 19-8 during the regular season. They finished in third place in District 6-1A after one-run losses to both Ascension Catholic and St. John.

In the first round of the playoffs, they had to go on the road to face third-seeded Covenant Christian. The Lions pulled off two straight victories to complete a sweep. It was their first-ever postseason best-of-three series win.

It pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for only the second time in school history. However, it was there that they were defeated by eventual state runner-up Opelousas Catholic.

One of the greatest driving forces behind this memorable Lion run was senior Nic Montalbano. Coming off of a shoulder injury that sidelined him for nearly the entire 2018 season, he put up remarkable numbers.

He was the only baseball player in the state to finish with a batting average above .600. He added four home runs and 46 RBIs. Montalbano was also Ascension Christian's top pitcher as he led the team in ERA and strikeouts.

These numbers were good enough to make him the All-Metro team's Most Outstanding Player. He was also recently named the Parish MVP.

His brother Sal was an honorable-mention selection on the All-Metro squad. He played the infield and pitched this season. He hit .485 and scored 39 runs in 2019.

Both have signed with Nunez Community College.