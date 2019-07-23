LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry III has been selected to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the top center in college football.

Cushenberry, a junior from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, started every game at center last year, helping the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a No. 6 final ranking. Cushenberry was one of just two offensive linemen – the other was guard Damien Lewis - to start every game for the Tigers in 2018.

Cushenberry, in his first year as LSU’s starting center, finished second on the team among offensive linemen in total snaps with 973. He played every offensive snap in 11 of LSU’s 13 games, including all 96 plays in the seven-overtime contest against Texas A&M and 86 snaps in the Tigers’ win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

He also helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Nick Brossette.

Former Tiger All-America Ben Wilkerson was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy in 2004, after being a finalist for the award in 2003.

The Rimington Trophy uses three All-America teams – Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of American – to determine its winner.