During the week of July 1 – July 5, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

1. Rickey Gros, 1201 Hwy 70 Pierre Part, La., age 56, pled guilty to Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence and DWI 1st Offense. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Dwayne Rainey, 174 Hwy 1008 Napoleonville, La., age 38, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

1. Shamar Harris, 1281 Magnolia Heights Vacherie, La., age 21, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.