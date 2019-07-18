Louisiana State Police Troop G is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject who fled from a traffic stop and has fugitive warrants from the Grayson County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child and injuring a child with intentional bodily injury.

On July 17, 2019, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Versa for a traffic violation on I-20 Milepost 39 in Webster Parish. A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Jose R. Martinez-Alberto, fled from the vehicle on foot. Troopers, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, are attempting to locate Martinez. Martinez was last seen at Camp Minden, located on US Hwy 80 east of Goodwill Road.

Martinez is a Hispanic male and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Martinez was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt and shorts.

A unified command has been established with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Camp Minden, David Wade Correctional Center, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has been set up in search of Martinez around the Camp Minden area. Residents in Webster and Bossier parishes may see an increased law enforcement presence due to the effort to locate Martinez.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or their local law enforcement agency.