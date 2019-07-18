From July 8 through August 16, community members can donate new school supplies and other classroom materials by placing their donations in the colorful pirogues found at all Louisiana FCU branches.

Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) is launching its annual "Pack the Pirogue" initiative this month to help students and teachers in the Tangipahoa, Ascension and River Parishes obtain much-needed school supplies for the 2019-20 school year.

From July 8 through August 16, community members can donate new school supplies and other classroom materials by placing their donations in the colorful pirogues found at all Louisiana FCU branches. The credit union hopes to collect enough supplies to offer five local classrooms the resources it needs for a successful school year. Donations made by the community will help to provide learning tools to kids who couldn't otherwise afford them, as well as teachers, who often spend money out of their own pocket to buy supplies for their classrooms.

"No family should have to choose between food and school supplies," says Rhonda Hotard, President/CEO of Louisiana FCU. "Many schools in our own neighborhoods are in great need of basic learning materials. It's important to our organization that we equip the young people in these communities with the tools they need to learn. We started this initiative in 2017, and every year it is truly humbling to see what a profound impact 'Pack the Pirogue' has on these students and their learning experience."

The donation wish lists includes basic school supplies, such as paper, pencils, scissors, glue, folders, notebooks, erasers, calculators and backpacks, as well as hygienic items like tissues and hand sanitizer. A full donation list can be found at www.louisianafcu.org/pack-the-pirogue.

Community members can nominate a classroom to receive the supplies collected during this year's "Pack the Pirogue" drive at www.louisianafcu.org/pack-the-pirogue.

Louisiana FCU works to support youth education in southeast Louisiana through annual initiatives like the Ronald E. Thomas Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 scholarship granted to graduating high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership and altruism in the community, and "Hooray for A's" where students are rewarded for making A's on their report card.

Contributed by Louisiana Federal Credit Union