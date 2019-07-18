The body of Bud T. Henley, 52, of Franklinton, was recovered from the Grand River shortly after being involved in head on collision with another vessel around 7 a.m. on July 12.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in Iberville Parish that occurred on July 12.

The body of Bud T. Henley, 52, of Franklinton, was recovered from the Grand River shortly after being involved in head on collision with another vessel around 7 a.m. on July 12.

Henley was the operator of a 17-foot vessel when he collided with another 17-foot vessel. Henley was ejected from the vessel into the water where he was found deceased. Both Henley’s passenger and the other operator sustained injuries and were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the vessels to collide. Henley's body was turned over to the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death. Henley was found without wearing a personal flotation device.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.

Contributed by LDWF