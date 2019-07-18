Dancing for a Cause

Due to the weather on the original event date of July 13, Dancing For A Cause had to be postponed. The event is rescheduled for August 10. The V.I.P. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the general public. Location: Lamar Dixon Expo. Center 4-H Bldg. 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, LA 70737. If you have any questions or concerns. Please, Contact Sharon Morris sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

Back 2 School Bash

The CareSouth Back 2 School Bash will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at 904 Catalpa Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. The event is free and will be a Blessing the community, the child must be present to receive the book sack filled with supplies purchased by grade levels. (k-12)

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

"Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition" comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

CHC Carnival

Come join us on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, rides, prizes, food and fun for the whole family. Everything is free. 404 West Pine St. Gonzales (behind Dominos Pizza on Airline). For info call 225-773-4302. Hosted by Christ Healing Community Church.

Leon, Mathieu, Quezaire Family Reunion

A family reunion is being planned after a 30 year hiatus. It will be held Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28 in Donaldsonville. It will begin with a Welcome Get Together at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church Multi-Purpose Center. Additional activities and festivities are also planned for the entire weekend. We hope you will be able to attend and we are looking forward to seeing you. Please keep in mind you will NOT be allowed admittance to any activities without having pre-paid. There is no on-site registration. You will not be able to pay at the door. For additional information please contact Valerie Leon Brown at 708-386-6384 or 708-254-4966.

Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, July 20, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Photography Presentation

"Stories about Fonville Winans," the late celebrated Louisiana photographer, will be presented by his daughter-in-law, Melinda Risch Winans, on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library. The talk will include information on Winans' cookbook, published by the LSU Press, which includes some of his photographs. Attendees are encouraged to bring any of the Winans photographs they may have. Mrs. Melinda, a Baton Rouge native, is a graduate of University High and LSU. She is also a member of PEO, Chapter AQ, Baton Rouge Herb Society and Herb Society of America, Campus Club, Gourmet Club, and BR Amateur Radio Club. The free program is open to the public. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.

Music and Healing

This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. Learn how music can promote health and decrease stress. Registration Required. Contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 to register. 10 a.m.-11 a.m., St. Francis Conference Room, Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza 1, 2nd Floor Registration Required – space is limited.

Annual Quilt Show

The Quilters' Guild Acadienne Annual Quilt Show features 39 quilts on display at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St, Lafayette, LA 70501. Opening Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Downtown Art Walk). Closing Date: Saturday, August 10, 2019 (Downtown Art Walk) Open Daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free Admission.

