The crash claimed the life of 8-year-old Lyric Crenshaw of Baton Rouge.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on July 12, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash on US Hwy 61 (Airline Hwy.) at Germany Rd. in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 8-year-old Lyric Crenshaw of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 32-year-old Averiel Crenshaw of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2014 Toyota Camry. Lyric Crenshaw was the front seat passenger in the Toyota. At the same time, a 2005 Ford F-150 was northbound on US Hwy 61. For reasons still under investigation, Crenshaw made a left turn into the path of the Ford causing the Ford to strike the Toyota on the passenger side.

As a result of the crash Lyric Crenshaw was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to injuries received. His restraint use is unknown at this time due to severe vehicle damage. Averiel Crenshaw was properly restrained; however, she sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital. Impairment on her part is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The driver and passenger of the Ford were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries, and impairment is not considered a factor. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. There is no further information at this time.

Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to ensure they are properly restrained in an age and weight appropriate seat. For more information on child restraint laws and best practices please visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission website. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police