Hazardous flood conditions plagued several citizens of Beauregard Parish. While Hurricane Barry did not bring hurricane force winds, it did bring rain bands that caused severe flooding throughout the Southern part of the parish.

Several roads and highways were closed due to the torrential rains flooding the roads and making them impassable.

Many residents shared photos on Facebook depicting the nightmarish floods that came to their homes as well.

The photos showed flooded homes, impassable roads, and stranded vehicles.

Further South into Calcasieu Parish, the Gillis community suffered much of the same conditions.

The popular local business “The Gillis Food Mart” posted a viral video showing the flood water coming into their store.

The hazards of Hurricane Barry may have come later than expected, but they were still devastating for many local residents.