Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa on Monday praised the efforts of government employees for their actions in dealing with Hurricane Barry this past weekend.

President Matassa will return Tuesday from a conference he attended in Las Vegas late last week that lasted through the weekend.

"Everything was in place with our emergency response personnel and our employees when I left for the conference," said President Matassa. "With the use of modern technology, I was able to stay in touch with everyone every step of the way. They did an awesome job."

President Matassa commended Director Rick Webre with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Assistant Drainage Director and Operations Manager Ron Savoy of the parish Department of Public Works, and DPW Manager Alan "Boxcar" Braud.

"These men and their staffs did a fine job of keeping emergency operations, parish drainage operations and roadways all running efficiently.

"All weather reports from OEP weren't as bad as the news media reported," said President Matassa. "The only thing I could have done if I was there was fill sand bags, which I couldn't do because of my back problems! I thank God and all the people of Ascension for their prayers. Truly, God has spared us this time!"

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government





