Tropical Storm Barry, expected to make landfall the weekend of July 12, 2019, potentially as a Category 1 hurricane, is anticipated to cause major rainfall-induced flooding, storm-surge flooding, and/or high winds throughout the state of Louisiana.

To assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers during this state of emergency, State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 10:00 a.m., July 12, 2019 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

