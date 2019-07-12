"We ask that everyone pay attention to local weather channels and updates. We have seen many variations of weather events in recent years. Some have not been as bad as we expected, yet some have been far worse. Please do not take any unnecessary risks."

"At 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 11, I participated in the latest situation awareness update for what is for now still called Tropical Storm Barry. I wish to reassure all residents that ongoing monitoring is taking place on city and parish levels via the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) and city and parish departments. Currently the storm is still slow moving, so projections are being determined. We will continue to share announcements from OHSEP, but residents can also find them online at the following link. http://ascensionparish.net/index.php/departments/m-z/office-of-homeland-security-and-emergency-preparedness "As a precautionary measure, we are making sandbags available for pickup at the City of Gonzales Maintenance Building, 2919 S. Darla Ave, Gonzales. This is in addition to the locations where sandbags can be picked up from parish government. "City of Gonzales Fire, Police and Public Works are fully prepared to respond as needed in the event of an emergency. If you have something to report to the city, please call 225-647-2841. If you call this number after regular business hours, your call will be put directly through to dispatch. If the matter you are calling about is an immediate situation, we advise that you call dial 911. "Although we are expected to have strong rains and winds, and low-lying areas may flood, officials have stated that this event is not expected to increase the current Mississippi River levels for Ascension Parish. "We ask that everyone pay attention to local weather channels and updates. We have seen many variations of weather events in recent years. Some have not been as bad as we expected, yet some have been far worse. Please do not take any unnecessary risks. Stay of off roadways if water levels are high, and pay attention to signage alerting you to high water. If you see high water, report it. Water levels at night can be difficult to see. We all want to get through this as safely as possible, so let’s all use sense and precaution."