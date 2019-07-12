In order to fish in the tournament, children must bring a cane pole or rod and reel, and they must fish with crickets, worms, or other live bait. No artificial lures will be allowed.

The East Ascension Sportsman’s League 59th Annual Kid's Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, weather permitting, at the Twin Lakes Park on Hwy. 74 in Dutchtown.

This fishing rodeo is open to all children ages 2 through 14, and it is free of charge. Not only is the fishing competition free, but there will also be free food and door prizes for all the children participating.

In order to fish in the tournament, children must bring a cane pole or rod and reel, and they must fish with crickets, worms, or other live bait. No artificial lures will be allowed.

Parents are allowed to help bait the hook andor cast the line, but the kids must hold the pole and land the fish. Parents are asked to bring folding chairs, live bait, and a bucket to hold the fish each child catches. All fish, no matter how small, will be counted and weighed.

(However, turtles and eels don't count.)

Registration for the fishing rodeo begins at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. The fishing is from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Immediately after the judges finish tallying the results, trophies will be awarded for the biggest and most fish in each age category. Children will be grouped by age and gender.

While not every child can win a trophy for catching the most fish or for landing the biggest fish, every child does bring home a door prize, thanks to the many generous sponsors of this event.

So mark your calendars now so that you won't miss out on this fun-filled family event. For questions about this or other activities of the East Ascension Sportsman’s League, contact Bettye Lambert at 571-4588 or check www.easlonline.org.

Contributed by EASL