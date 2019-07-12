The impact of the anticipated floods resulting from Barry will occur somewhere in between the March of 2016 and August of 2016 floods, Rick Webre said.

In anticipation of impacts resulting from Hurricane Barry, community leaders met today to pass safety and emergency information to residents of Ascension Parish.

There is flooding predicted throughout the parish and residents are urged to take all necessary precautions to remain safe and vigilant. The Director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Rick Webre, expressed the need for residents to remember impacts of flooding in previous years.

The local sheriff's office and emergency responders will be working around the clock to provide support.

"We need to be ready. We need to be vigilant," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Those who feel unsafe and would like to leave are urged to make their evacuation tonight prior to around midnight and 1 a.m., when high winds are anticipated to occur. All sand bagging activities will cease at 9 a.m. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center will hold an emergency shelter for those who feel unsafe, who are will special needs, or the elderly.

For those with large animals, please reach out to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center if they will require shelter. If you are concerned for your vehicle, you may be able to park it at the Expo Center. Contact the Expo Center for further information, or to utilize any of these resources.

Local emergency responders will be in place and prepared to provide support. Everyone is cautioned to stay off the road later this evening once the winds pick up, said Bobby Webre.

Throughout the storm, there is an emergency hotline in place. You can call 450-2100 for any non-emergency situations. For immediate emergencies, please call 9-11. Remember to monitor storm updates through the resources available through news updates, social media, and television.