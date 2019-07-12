LAUREN BLANKENSHIP | Editor | lblankenship@beauregarddailynews.net

Friday

Jul 12, 2019 at 9:51 AM


There are many different hazards that can take place during and in the aftermath of a Hurricane. In the event of a life threatening emergency citizens should always call 911.

The following is a list of other local numbers to call for other issues that arise during a storm scenario.

Police:
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department: (337) 463-3281
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department:  (337) 238-1311

Power Outages/Damaged Lines:
Cleco: 1-800-622-6537
BECi: 337-463-6221

Roads:
Beauregard Parish Police Jury: (337) 463-7019
Vernon Parish Police Jury: (337) 239-9933

Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:
Beauregard Parish: (337) 463-3281
Vernon Parish: (337) 238-0815 