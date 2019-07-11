Chairpersons, Sis. Latricia Rodrigue and Sis. Stefanie Rodrigue said they were blessed to have Sis. August as the speaker because it was her mentoring that helped them to become today's diamonds.

Diamonds and Praise

'From Pressure to Diamonds and Praise' was the theme for the Pilgrim Baptist Church Women's Day service. Sis. Wanda August of Emmanuel Baptist Church was the guest speaker for the occasion. Giving emphases on the pressures women have to endure and yet they are as diamonds, solid and able to withstand all that come upon them. Chairpersons, Sis. Latricia Rodrigue and Sis. Stefanie Rodrigue said they were blessed to have Sis. August as the speaker because it was her mentoring that helped them to become today's diamonds. Rev. Lionel Griffin is the pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville, Louisiana.

Free Will

Attorney Allen J. Myles of Myles and Myles Attorneys in Plaquemine, Louisiana conducted a free seminar at the Belle Rose Library on personal will writing. Giving the legalities of what should be included and the specifics of what is intended and acted upon when doing a will was the focus of the seminar. Five of the attendees were granted the opportunity to have their wills written for FREE. Mr. Myles said it is just another way of giving back to his community and providing a much needed service.

Rotary News

Donaldsonville Rotary Club guests for the month of June included speakers that informed members with a vast spectrum of informative news. Senator Ed Price made reference of the bills and actions that happened during the legislative session. Murphy Painter pointed out the details of what is happening in the parish, while Rick Webre stated the importance of being registered in the data bank of the Sheriff's office so that you are informed of emergency alerts and other important news.