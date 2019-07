Last week, the Sunrise Chapter of the DeRidder Rotary Club held its installation banquet where Former Police Chief John Gott was handed the gavel by past President Danny Reynolds. A delicious meal was provided catered by Gene Gill. There was also an auction held where attendees were able to bid on a picture of Rotarian Carroll Green dressed in an all-pink suit, including a pink fedora. The Beauregard Daily News was unable to retain the rights to this image.