Louisiana traffic laws are in place to keep traffic flowing while keeping motorists and pedestrians safe. All motorists and pedestrians are required to follow these laws, yielding to whichever party holds the right of way.

If someone fails to yield the right of way and causes an accident, he or she could be held legally responsible for resulting damages, such as medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

The proper way to obey the yield sign is the driver or operator of a vehicle approaching a yield sign shall slow down to a speed reasonable for the existing conditions, or come to a stop if necessary. You must stop before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection. If there is no crosswalk then the driver must stop at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where there is a clear view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway.

Having slowed or stopped in this manner, the driver shall yield the right of way to any pedestrian legally crossing the roadway on which he is driving, and to any vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another highway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard.

Once you have made the proper stop, you may proceed through the intersection once you are able to do so without disrupting any oncoming traffic.

All drivers must yield the right of way to any pedestrian who is legally crossing the road.

If traffic signals are not working properly, all drivers should approach the intersection cautiously, yielding the right of way to the vehicle that reached the intersection first, followed by the one to the right.

If the red light is flashing, all vehicles must stop at the stop line or crosswalk, and proceed following the same rules of an intersection with a stop sign. If the yellow light is flashing, drivers should proceed through the intersection with caution.