When a Texas police officer's shoe came untied during an Independence Day parade, a young boy jumped in to save the day.

Jarrick Wilson, a member of the Arlington Police Department, tells Yahoo! News that he noticed the problem in the middle of the parade and signaled for his fellow honor guard officers to slow down until he could figure out a solution.

Each of the officers was holding either a flag or a shotgun, so passing off Wilson's flag while honoring United States Code governing how the flag is carried and displayed was going to be tricky — if not downright impossible — he said.

Thankfully the boy, known only as Josh, sprinted into the street and tied the officer's shoe.

”Y’all just don’t know how he helped me out today lol.. Happy 4th of July,” Wilson wrote on Facebook, according to Yahoo! News. “Sometimes Officers need help from the community as well! Thanks again, Josh.”

Arlington's police chief was quick to praise the youngster on Twitter, promising him a challenge coin for his good deed. Like many police departments, Arlington officers hand out ceremonial challenge coins to honor everyday people who go above and beyond.