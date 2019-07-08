On July 3, 2019, deputies with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were investigating tips provided by the community, regarding the possible location of Jenna Hughes, a juvenile who had been reported missing from California on June 12.

During the investigation, deputies located Jenna at a residence within the parish.

Jenna was safely returned to the custody of a parent at that time.

BPSO is still investigating and anyone with information regarding Jenna and her time spent in Beauregard Parish is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281.