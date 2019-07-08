Ceremony for the new Training Tower will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced today Ascension Parish Fire District #3 will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Training Tower on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

The Training Tower is located at 14517 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville. The Ascension Chamber of Commerce will be conducting the ribbon cutting ceremony. For more information, contact the Ascension Chamber of Commerce by email at info@ascensionchamber.com.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government