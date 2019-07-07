The flag was presented to The Arc in honor of Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, John James Audubon chapter, flag co-chairman Jean Hebert and Brenda Babin presented a flag to Linda Bowman, Executive Director of The ARC (Ibverville) in Plaquemine.

The flag was presented to The Arc in honor of Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Contributed by Daughters of the American Revolution, John James Audubon chapter