On behalf of the Board of Commissioners of Prevost Memorial Hospital, the Medical Staff and the Hospital Staff, I wish to thank the citizens of Donaldsonville and the surrounding communities for your continued support of this annual event.

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, June 1, 2019 Prevost Hospital hosted its 37th annual health fair. Our records indicate very good participation. The following services were available to the participants: SMAC blood tests, carotid screenings, pulse oximetry, skin cancer screenings and vision screenings. Numerous participants also had blood pressure monitoring. Several vendors were on hand and presented health fair participants with valuable health information.

On behalf of the Board of Commissioners of Prevost Memorial Hospital, the Medical Staff and the Hospital Staff, I wish to thank the citizens of Donaldsonville and the surrounding communities for your continued support of this annual event. I wish to also thank Dr. Connor Patterson, Dermatologist; Dr. Devjani Lahiri and Mr. Asim Munir, vision screenings; Ms. Susan Langlois and Ms.Lauren Malone, CVT Vascular Lab; Ms. Melissa Landry and Ms. Monisha Landry, OLOL Physicians; Ms. Toni Naquin, Restorix Health; Ms. Peggy Guillot, Mr. Don Guillot and Ms. Susan LeBoeuf, LOPA; Ms. Jenifer Rittier, Diabetes Management and Supplies; Ms. Deborah Daigle and Ms. Mary Sayles, Comfort Care Hospice; Ms. Kimberly Picou, Chateau D’ville; Ms. Claire LeBlanc, Charlie’s Place; and Mr. Laurence Conkerton and Ms. Deborah Jackson, Capital Area Human Services for their efforts to make the health fair a success. Participants were appreciative and thankful for the health care and information they received at the health fair.

I wish also to thank the members of the Ladies Auxiliary of Prevost Hospital, the many hospital employees and other volunteers who worked the health fair. I would also like to thank Rev. Freddie Allen and Mr. Lionel Franklin from KKAY for publicizing our health fair and for doing a live remote broadcast. All of you have my deepest thanks and gratitude for your efforts to make the health fair a success once again this year.

The food for the health fair workers and vendors was prepared by Mr. Kyle Rome, Tchew’s Smokehouse and the Dietary Department. Mr. George Rodeillat coordinated the serving of the food. These services were greatly appreciated by all.

It is gratifying to host this health care event each year and see the continued interest that this fair generates. We are here to serve you and we appreciate your support. Your health is our first priority and we are happy to have been able to be of service to you once again.

Sincerely,

Vince Cataldo

Administrator