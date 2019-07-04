The professional clinicians and support staff at Feliciana Home Health West serve the residents of Plaquemine and the surrounding region with quality healthcare at their place of residence.

Feliciana Home Health West has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a "Superior Performer" for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2018 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2018 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

"SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients," said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.

The professional clinicians and support staff at Feliciana Home Health West serve the residents of Plaquemine and the surrounding region with quality healthcare at their place of residence. Home healthcare is an effective and affordable solution for many patients' post-acute care needs and situations. Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home.

Feliciana Home Health West is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

"We're truly proud of our team members at Feliciana Home Health West for achieving this widely respected recognition of dedication to providing high-quality service," said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. "Their commitment to the patients and families we serve – and this recognition of that commitment – is evidence of a unique company culture of service that influences individuals and teams at locations across our organization."

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists, at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.

Contributed by LHC Group